Not all of the regular buyers in attendance however the welcomed return of a major exporter along with a couple of extra store orders saw the general market trend trend dearer for most grades although some weaners discounted due to heavy vegetable matter infestation. Calves 50c to 275c/kg, light weaner steers 170c to 370c/kg, medium weights 230c to 356c/kg up by 10c/kg, light weaner heifers 155c to 230c/kg dearer by 19c/kg, medium weights cheaper by 6 cents 168c to 262c/kg. Medium weight yearling steers to feed saw much improved competition to be 28c/kg dearer 294c to 350c/kg with C 3 heifer counterparts a dearer sentiment of 4c/kg 200c to 300c/kg. Grown steers and heifers over 500kg to process 216c to 258c/kg. Little change in the light cows to suit both restocker orders and processors to trade between 60c and 120c/kg, medium weight D 2 Cows 100c to 230c/kg up by 17c/kg whilst the heavy 3 score cows were 4 cents dearer 206c to a top of 238c/kg.