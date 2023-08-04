SINGLETON
Numbers down by 140 as agents yarded 676 primarily good quality cattle with some great drafts of Charolais and Limousin infused weaners along with similar drafts of well bred Angus types in particular a grand draft of 70 Angus heifer weaners sold as one lot.
A greater selection this week for the local butchers as many were grain assisted, the odd pen of heavy Bullocks for the exporters and around 20 cows penned. Not all the regular buyers in attendance market trend varied throughout. Light weaner steers to background 230c to 338c/kg trending cheaper, medium weights dearer by 6 cents 250c to 342c/kg over 330kg to feed little change 250cc to 340c/kg.
Exceptional B muscle Limousin and Charolais grain assisted steer weaners to the local butchers 320c to 378c/kg. Light weaner heifers 150c to 260c/kg averaging around 235c/kg dearer by 6c/kg with the medium weights dearer by as much as 22c/kg 220c to 290c/kg.
Medium weight yearling steers to feed 245c to 340c/kg averaging around 290c/kg with over 400kg up to 336c/kg to be dearer by 18c/kg. Bullocks, grown steers and heifers over 500kg to process sold in the range of 230c to 240c/kg.
Lack of numbers in the Cow section saw two major exporters not making a start with the medium weights selling from 110c to 170c/kg to be dearer by 7c/kg whilst the heavy cows remained firm 208c to 226c/kg.
MAITLAND
There were 460 cattle yarded at Maitland sale yards comprising of 400 trade/weaner cattle and 60 export cattle. The quality of the yarding was mixed. Market was firm to slightly dearer and competition was good on all cattle, with the most improvement in the yearling/feeder market.
Restocker weaner steers (all breeds) up to 250kg, 200c/kg to a top of 360c/kgSteers 250kg to 300kg made from 1.90c/kg to a top of 355c/kgSteers 300 to 350kg made from 190c/kg to 352c/kgYearling steers made between 270c/kg to 320c/kg.
Restocker Weaner heifers up to 250kg made from 160c/kg to 300c/kgHeifers 250kg to 300kg made from 170c/kg to 265ckgHeifers 300kg to 350kg made from 160c/kg to 270c/kgYearling Heifers 230c/kg to a top of 270c/kg
Export market Grown Heifers 200c/kg./kg. No grown steers to quote. Cows made from 100c/kg to a top of 205c/kg. Not many bulls to quote they topped at 210c/kg.
KEMPSEY
Steers under 200kg av 232.49c/kg top at 295.2c/kg. Steers 200-280kg av 253.60c/kg top at 310.2c/kg. Steers 280-40kg av 238.23c/kg top at 310.2c/kg. Steers over 400kg av 250.47c/kg top at 265.2c/kg.
Heifers under 200kg av 197.18c/kg top at 255.2c/kg. Heifers 200-280kg av 215.77c/kg top at 305.2c/kg. Heifers over 280kg av 216.28c/kg top at 296.2c/kg.
Heavy cows av 201.45c/kg top at 214.2c/kg. Restocker cows 146.88c/kg top at 198.2c/kg. Bulls all ages av 193.56c/kg top at 232.2c/kg.
SCONE
A slight increase of 75 head saw Scone agents yard 811 predominately plain quality cattle with local vendors forced into selling off breeding stock with pastoral conditions continuing to worsen. A bigger percentage of under 125 kg calves this week whilst weaners once again dominated the yarding there were a few yearlings to suit the feedlotters, no local butcher calves to speak of, a handful of heavy steers and heifers to suit the processors along with an increase in cow numbers to around 110 head, the majority in light condition after having their calves weaned.
Not all of the regular buyers in attendance however the welcomed return of a major exporter along with a couple of extra store orders saw the general market trend trend dearer for most grades although some weaners discounted due to heavy vegetable matter infestation. Calves 50c to 275c/kg, light weaner steers 170c to 370c/kg, medium weights 230c to 356c/kg up by 10c/kg, light weaner heifers 155c to 230c/kg dearer by 19c/kg, medium weights cheaper by 6 cents 168c to 262c/kg. Medium weight yearling steers to feed saw much improved competition to be 28c/kg dearer 294c to 350c/kg with C 3 heifer counterparts a dearer sentiment of 4c/kg 200c to 300c/kg. Grown steers and heifers over 500kg to process 216c to 258c/kg. Little change in the light cows to suit both restocker orders and processors to trade between 60c and 120c/kg, medium weight D 2 Cows 100c to 230c/kg up by 17c/kg whilst the heavy 3 score cows were 4 cents dearer 206c to a top of 238c/kg.
