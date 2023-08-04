On a notorious stretch of the New England Highway at Whttingham yet another motor vehicle accident occurred early Friday afternoon
Singleton Fire & Rescue, Singleton police, Singleton Ambulance, RMS and multiple RFS units responded to the two car collision.
Emergency services arrived and found both cars were still on the road, blocking traffic with no persons trapped.
Fire & Rescue firefighters assisted with casualty care, fire protection and clean up.
Two males were transported via road ambulance.
