The proposed Madoo Museum and cultural hub to be located at Lovedale near Cessnock will not proceed.
First announced In October 2020 the cultural hub and museum was to designed to celebrate the heritage of the local Wonnarua Indigenous community with the Wonnarua Nation Aboriginal Corporation (WNAC) to receive a $6.279 million grant from the NSW Government to facilitate the development, which was to be built on land provided by Hunter Valley tourism and hotel entrepreneur Dr Jerry Schwartz.
However in a statement to the Singleton Argus, Regional NSW said: "The Department of Regional NSW has been advised by the Wonnarua Nation Aboriginal Corporation that it is unable to deliver the Madoo Museum and Cultural Hub project as outlined in the project funding deed.
"The Department continues to work with the Wonnarua Nation Aboriginal Corporation and remains committed to supporting the Corporation to identify alternative options for the delivery of the project."
Comment has been sought from the Wonnarua Nation Aboriginal Corporation on the project's failure to proceed.
When the project was announced concerns were raised by other First Nations groups about the proposal to house the Morrison Collection - including canoes, stone axes, clubs, spears, boomerangs and hundreds of other artefacts from the Hunter Valley in the museum to be built at Wills Hill Road. This collection is currently housed in the Australian Museum.
The other issue with the project was an impasse between Dr Schwartz and Cessnock Council involving the subdivision for the museum's site.
Dr Schwartz's original plan was to subdivide the four hectares he had donated to the land council from a 56.5 hectare holding.
However, Cessnock Council's planning staff maintained their opposition saying this was a non-compliant subdivision.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
