Singleton Council is hitting the road and heading west to Jerrys Plains bringing its services straight to the local community.
The first Council Kiosk mobile administrative office will be held in Jerrys Plains on Thursday 17 August, giving the community a chance to meet with staff face-to-face, talk about a range of services and learn what's happening in their neighbourhood.
Vicki Brereton, Council's Director Organisation and Community Capacity, said the mobile service helped Council meets its commitment to serve the community in the best way possible.
"As part of our continuous improvement and customer experience program, we identified an opportunity to improve the way we engage with the community - through the Council Kiosk," she said.
"By taking our service to the community - rather than expecting them to come to us - we can increase access to services, visibility of valuable information and build stronger relationships.
"The period of disruption through COVID-19 highlighted how important face-to-face contact is. Sure, we all love the ease of online service, but sometimes it's just better working face-to-face.
"We also know that community expectations of Council are always shifting. By adapting the way we serve, we increase our ability to stay relevant to the community's needs and expectations."
Council Kiosk is designed for the whole community to get involved with.
Residents can head along to pay their rates, ask specific questions, seek information to help them plan, find out about services to help the community and understand what Council is doing and how it affects their neighbourhood.
Children are also invited to head along where they can participate in activities and workshops, including a special Library Storytime. A free barbeque lunch, catered by the Robin Hood Bar and Bistro Jerrys Plains, will also be provided.
"We will have councillors and Council staff on hand for residents to speak to directly. We will also have members of Council's executive and leadership team who can help take your feedback and supply context to long term plans and council strategies," Mrs Brereton said.
"Come along and ask any question that is on your mind. Think about how Council can help your community, what might be confusing or need clarification. Or come along and see some great initiatives that you can make the most of."
Council will make a range of services and activities available during the 17 August Council Kiosk, which will be set up in the Jerrys Plains School of Arts Hall from 10am - 4.30pm.
Services and activities on the day will include:
Further Council Kiosk events in locations across the local government area will be published on Council's website over the 2023/24 financial year.
For more information, visit singleton.nsw.gov.au/councilkiosk
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.