Two days after he completed his 170 kilometres run from Merewether to Singleton and back Scott Hingston said he was still feeling 'busted-up'.
But the 41-year-old, who admitted he hasn't been doing much running lately, said being part of a network of people and organisations helping the victims of the Greta bus crash provided all the incentive he needed to tackle the task.
Hingston's run has so far raised $17,000 for the family, friends and community affected by the bus tragedy of June 11 that resulted in the loss of ten lives including nine former players of the Singleton Roosters AFC. The bus had been returning from a wedding at Lovedale when it crashed on Wine Country Drive.
A personal trainer for 20 years Hingston is based at the Merewether Carton gym, a club where he played rugby for many years, and encountered on and off field members of the Singleton Bulls club including the Partridge brothers Tim and Anthony.
Commenting on the run he said his sporting connections meant he felt he should show support for the Singleton community.
"That community is hurting and I think we can all show some humanity by caring for them and that was my aim," he said.
"In challenging myself, and I can tell you I didn't know there were that many hills between Merewether and Singleton, and dodging some trucks on the highway from Branxton, it shows we care in a different sense - more in sporting sense I guess.
"It was also special to run from Branxton with Mitch Gaffney and then meet other members of the Roosters club at their grounds on Friday might."
Hingston had hoped to complete the run in 24 hours leaving Merewether at 6:45am on Friday morning reaching Rose Point Park at 7:30pm that evening for a 45 minute break before returning to the beach by 7:15am on Saturday.
"We were 15 minutes over our target but given the roadworks and hills I was extremely pleased with the run and support received," he said.
Although it was a tragic event that led to the run there were some laughs and a few beers for all involved.
"Running into Singleton with Parto (Antony Partridge) all I can say is we reached Rose Point just in time for that legend," Hingston said.
"And I was sorry I couldn't take up the offer of a few beers with crew from Singleton.
"I can't thank them enough for joining me at the Roosters ground. My grandfather played for the Melbournes Demon so I have always been an ALF fan"
Hingston said sometimes sport can be ego driven, it's all about your success, so I hope the young athletes I train can take a message away from this run.
That it is important to do things for other people, he said.
Hingston wanted to thank Regent St Physiotherapy for their support before, during and after the run.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.