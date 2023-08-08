National MPs have raised concerns about any future plans the Minns Government might adopt to increase coal royalties in NSW.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell along with his former boss Bathurst MP Paul Toole have called on the state government to guarantee no mines will be closed, or jobs lost, as a result of any proposed changes to coal royalties.
The two MPs also suggested the Resources for Regions funding program that poured millions into mining impacted regions like the Upper Hunter and Mid West may also get the axe.
"Resources Minister Courtney Houssos was asked a very simple question in parliament last week - "Will the Minister guarantee that no coal mine will close prematurely, threatening regional jobs, trade, energy security and energy prices, due to any new coal royalty scheme imposed from 1 July 2024 onwards?", Mr Toole said.
"Ms Houssos, who is also the Finance Minister, was unable to provide that guarantee
"The current royalties' regime already ensures mining companies pay their fair share, with higher coal prices delivering record royalties receipts in the recently ended financial year. There is no justification for raising royalty rates at a time when coal prices have moderated," he said.
Dave Layzell says mining is the backbone of his electorate of Upper Hunter, and any hikes to royalty rates could threaten jobs and investment, and result in premature mine closures - that would cost the State even more money in lost royalty payments.
"We have seen Queensland's greedy grab for coal mining cash kill investment, attack jobs and force mine closures. The NSW Government must give a commitment that will not be repeated here," Mr Layzell said.
In response to the Nationals comments on coal royalties the Labor Government referred back to a statement made last month saying NSW Government is beginning formal consultations with the coal industry to navigate a future beyond the state's temporary coal cap, which is set to expire on 1 July 2024.
As part of those consultations the government is considering all options at the conclusion of the cap, including modernising the coal royalty system to ensure it remains fit for purpose.
The government is asking for input on understand the effects of a possible new coal royalty rate system, or adjusting existing royalty rates, to respond to market conditions.
In March this year The Australia Institute released research that estimates that NSW could have raised an additional $6.2 billion in coal royalties last financial year if it had adopted Queensland's royalty system.
According to the Institute most coal mining in NSW pays a royalty rate of 8.2% regardless of the coal price. With coal prices at record highs due to the Ukraine war, Queensland changed its system so that higher royalty rates apply when prices are high.
Had NSW adopted Queensland's system it would have raised extra revenue of between $4.2 and $6.2 billion this financial year and $2.8 billion in 2021-22.
These multi-billion dollar windfalls could be directed to the Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund, which currently receives just $25 million per year, distributed across four coal producing regions."
"NSW needs to wind down its coal industry and changing the coal royalty system should be a part of that," said Research Director Rod Campbell from the Australia Institute.
"We don't need to look far to see how this can be done. Queensland has already done it.
"Queensland has shown that with political leadership, the community can benefit from changes to mining royalties and taxes.
"This is billions in forgone revenue that could be invested in health, education, transport and a wage rise for NSW workers."
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.