Keen on a fabulous cycle through the picturesque countryside around Lake St Clair - well here is your chance the annual Lake St Clair Charity Bike Ride.
This year the event will be held on Saturday 26 August thanks to the support of the Rotary Club of Singleton, Soft Cogs Inc and Glencore.
Now in its seventh year of the ride continues with the main objective being to spread the word of riding and healthy lifestyles to our networks and to promote a safe, fun, responsible and sustainable riding atmosphere while raising funds for worthwhile causes.
This year the bike ride will raise money for local charity Witmore; a non for profit disability service provider.
There are three ride options which cater for everyone; from a leisurely 16km ride in the countryside through to a tough 75km climbing challenge for those who strive to push themselves.
Food, beverages and raffle prizes along with the Lake St Clair recreational facilities make it a great day out for the family. The Rotary Club of Singleton hope to see you there!
26 th August 2023 - 8am with the Prize Draw at Midday.
Registrations now online @ the Website: https://www.lakeride.com.au/
Prices for pre registration:
16km $30 9am start
48km $60 8:30am start
75km $80 8am start
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.