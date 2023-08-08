Spirit of Place Exhibition
Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre Now until September 3
A special exhibition at Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre will transport visitors to some of the most remote Aboriginal sites in the Hunter Valley, without having to leave the four walls of the gallery. 'Spirit of Place', based on the book of the same name by Wonnarua elder and former Singleton Citizen of the Year Warren Taggart in collaboration with Carol Carter and Allan Chawner, features photographs of cave shelters, rock engravings and landmarks of significant cultural importance alongside a selection of cultural objects from Uncle Warren's personal collection. For more information visit singletonartsandculturalcentre.com.au.
Music in the Regions
Singleton Civic Centre August 24
Harp and guitar duo Blanch and Grainger 'Suite Magica'. Emily Granger (harp) and Andrew Blanch (classical guitar) in concert. Tickets are $35 adult / $30 concession / under 18s free. Tickets at Music in the Regions or at the door. Music in the Regions, a project funded by Create NSW to take classical music into regional areas.
Lake St Clair Charity Bike Ride
Saturday August 26
Keen on a fabulous cycle through the picturesque countryside around Lake St Clair - well here is your chance the annual Lake St Clair Charity Bike Ride. This year the event will be held on Saturday, August 26. thanks to the support of the Rotary Club of Singleton, Soft Cogs Inc and Glencore. This year the bike ride will raise money for local charity Witmore; a non for profit disability service provider. Registrations now online @ the Website: https://www.lakeride.com.au/
Thrashville
Lower Belford September 8-10
Thrashville, the "slightly heavier" music festival held at Dashville. Held in bushland confines, the popular bush blast, which has savoured some hefty knocks over the past couple of years, is back with a vengeance, ready to deliver a fresh plate of awesome emerging and established acts. The two-night festival will feature two stages of music, with about 20 acts on the bill, along with live graff artists, tattoo studio and pro-skateboard displays. Entry Cost All tickets $30
Broke Village Fair
McNamara Park, Broke Sunday September 10
Sponsored by Bulga Coal and Singleton Council, Broke Village Fair and Vintage Car Display has an action-packed line-up of activities, demonstrations, market stalls, food and wine to keep everyone entertained. Kids will love the rides, magic shows and animals while mum and dad enjoy the festival atmosphere. Take your time to explore the vintage, veteran and classic cars, trucks and motorcycles, and check out the lovingly restored vehicles Free tours to the Bulga Open Cut mine. Entry is by gold coin donation.
