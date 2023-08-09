Community groups in the Hunter and Upper Hunter Valley regions with initiatives that make a positive difference to the local community are being encouraged to apply for funding in the next round of Mount Thorley Warkworth (MTW) and Ashton Coal's Community Support Programs.
The programs are funded by Yancoal Australia and provide financial assistance to local groups working in the areas of health, community, environment, arts, culture, education and training.
Mount Thorley Warkworth General Manager, David Bennett, is encouraging locals to raise their hand for assistance by applying for funding.
"Our Community Support program gives us the opportunity to assist those locally focused programs and initiatives capable of making a real contribution to the continued growth and sustainability of the region," he said.
"A previously successful organisation is Singleton Junior Rugby Union Club. With funding support from MTW, they were able to purchase new training equipment including a tackle mat, hit shields and tackle bags, ensuring they have strong, safe and sturdy gear for their players.
"In the past, MTW also donated funds to Wildlife Aid to help them continue to assist and heal the wildlife in our region. "These are just two examples of the fantastic work that has been supported by the program and it's great to see the positive impact it makes to our community."
Yancoal Australia's funding has enabled: the development and implementation of environmental projects, education, training, and employment assistance initiatives; sponsorship of key community events; the purchase of much needed equipment; and helped support disadvantaged groups within the community.
Ashton Coal Operations Manager, Aaron McGuigan is calling for community groups in the Upper Hunter Valley region to apply for financial assistance. "As a large employer in the area, we believe in the value of supporting grass roots groups and organisations to grow and expand, thereby strengthening our community" Mr McGuigan said.
"Previously we have funded upgrades and expansions at local Pre-Schools and Schools, theatre productions, new equipment for sporting clubs and supported youth development programs.
"Singleton Neighbourhood Centre were able to run a training program which provided its volunteers with valuable assistance, information and enhanced their skills to enable them to work with its clients, most of whom have varying levels of need and mental health issues.
"We are a proud and active member of the community and want to support projects, events and initiatives that help make a genuine positive difference to the Upper Hunter Valley region. We encourage all the local community groups to apply now." .
To apply for funding: Upper Hunter Valley community groups - Applications close on 30 September 2023.
Please visit www.ashtoncoal.com.au Hunter Valley community groups - Applications close on 30 September 2023. Please visit www.mtwcoal.com.au/page/community
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.