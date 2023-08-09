The Singleton Argus
Upper Hunter community groups can now apply for the next round of funding through the Mount Thorley Warkworth (MTW) and Ashton Coal's Community Support Programs

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 9 2023 - 11:43am, first published 11:34am
Community groups in the Hunter and Upper Hunter Valley regions with initiatives that make a positive difference to the local community are being encouraged to apply for funding in the next round of Mount Thorley Warkworth (MTW) and Ashton Coal's Community Support Programs.

