Singleton Rugby League said goodbye on Sunday afternoon to club legends Jake Smith and Luke Gardner at a wet Greta Central Oval.
The pair lined up in the halves as Singleton played minor premiers Greta Branxton needing a win to keep their season alive.
While challenging the minor premiers for most of the afternoon, the Greyhounds were beaten 20-8, ending their 2023 campaign.
Gardner notched his 200th first grade game with the Greyhounds in round seven this season. The club legend is regarded as one of the Greyhounds all-time best and will join Smith in watching from the sideline next season.
Away from the playing field, Gardner is also a Greyhounds life member, has been a general committee member, junior vice president and is in his fourth year as club president.
Smith played his 150th first-grade game this season having made his debut in 2008. Across his 15-year career he won five premierships in first-grade, reserve-grade and under-18s.
On Sunday, Greta Branxton opened the scoring through Hayden Bailey with the Greyhounds hitting back through fullback Beau Parnell.
Jonah Lisiua added another for the home side with the Colts leading 8-4 at half-time.
Parnell added another for Singleton in the second-half with Cain Bonham and Aydan Stewart sealing the win for Greta Branxton.
Blake Andrews and Brendan Williams were awarded players' player for the Greyhounds.
The Colts will play Denman in the major semi-final on Sunday, August 20 at Greta Central Oval.
In reserve grade, the Colts finished the season in third spot with a 22-6 win against Singleton. Casey Parsons, Jackson Cassidy, Jacob Barnes and Will Leonard scored tries for the home side while Ethan Blackwell crossed for the Greyhounds. Players' player was awarded to Bailey Johnston.
Singleton finished two-points behind the Colts in fourth spot and the two sides will meet again this Sunday in Scone in the minor semi-final.
In under-18s, Singleton defeated ladder-leaders Scone 20-8 in Aberdeen with Ryan Jurkans awarded players' player.
In other games Group 21 first-grade games, Scone thrashed Aberdeen while Muswellbrook defeated Denman at Olympic Park on old boys day to secure fourth spot.
