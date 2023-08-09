The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Lostock Dam to Glennies Creek Dam Pipeline Project community information sessions to be held at Tocal and Singleton

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated August 10 2023 - 9:55am, first published August 9 2023 - 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Later this month community members will have an opportunity to provide feedback and ask questions about the proposal to build a pipeline linking Lostock Dam to Glennies Creek Dam.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.