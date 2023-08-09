Later this month community members will have an opportunity to provide feedback and ask questions about the proposal to build a pipeline linking Lostock Dam to Glennies Creek Dam.
Water Infrastructure NSW and Hunter Water are in the process of preparing a final business case for the proposed pipeline project, which is described as increasing water availability, making better use of existing water infrastructure, and improving water reliability and supply to existing and future agriculture, industries and towns across the entire region.
The information sessions will be held at Tocal on August 22 and at Singleton on August 23.
Community members are invited to come along to drop-in information sessions to learn more about the project, ask any questions or provide feedback to the project team.
The proposed project involves connecting Lostock and Glennies Creek dams via a two-way bulk water transfer pipeline (including pumping stations and other associated infrastructure). It also involves a proposed Paterson River pump station near the township of Paterson to access river flows downstream of Lostock Dam, an associated water treatment plant, and a pipeline to connect to the Hunter Water supply network in the Maitland region.
The proposed works include:
Current water users on the Paterson River have raised concerns about the project including costs and what impact it could have on their water allocation especially during a prolonged drought.
During the most recent drought 2018-2020 Paterson River irrigators reliant on water from Lostock Dam received their full allocation.
Should water from Lostock be piped to Glennies Creek the impact on dam levels at Lostock could well impact downstream water users.
When: Tuesday 22 August 2023Time: Between 11:00am to 1:00pm and 5:00pm to 7:00pmWhere: Tocal Agricultural College, Room 3 (815 Tocal Rd, Paterson)
When: Wednesday 23 August 2023Time: Between 11:00am to 1:00pm, and 5:00pm to 7:00pmWhere: Singleton Public Library (8-10 Queen Street, Singleton)
