Kristy Hedley's first instinct was to cancel the annual Singleton Bulls Rugby Club's Ladies Day event.
"It was going to be held just three weeks after the Greta bus crash and myself and the other ladies thought no, we can't have it this year, the community is hurting too much," she said.
"But bus crash survivors and their families including one of our Bulls players said no it will be good for our community to gather and support each other.
"So we went ahead and we are glad we did as the event raised $11,500 for the bus crash fund and it allowed so many people to come together, many for the first time, since that tragic night."
This week, Kristy was joined by representatives of the Singleton Rugby Club, Singleton Rotary Sunrise Club, and the Singleton Roosters AFC to hand over the cheque and to thank everyone involved for making the Ladies Day such a special one.
The money raised has been donated to the Singleton Rotary Sunrise Club Bus Tragedy Fund that was established only days after the horrific bus crash at Greta on the evening of June 11 that claimed 10 lives and injured 25 others.
The bus was returning from a wedding at Wandin Valley to Singleton and was transporting many members of the Singleton Roosters AFC.
Bus Crash Fund manager Gerard McMillan said to date $2.2 million had been donated to the fund and $877,000 provided to the 39 bus crash victims.
"There were 35 people on the bus from the wedding back to Singleton and four others travelling in a vehicle directly behind the bus ,who were the first on the scene, and assisted those on the bus," he said.
"It was decided to divide the funds received among those 39 people and in the case of the deceased their next of kin.
"The fund is designed to provide immediate support to the victims and it has been able to achieve that."
He said the fund would close next month on September 11 and all the monies dispersed.
For Kristy the success of the Ladies Day and how the community came together to support the bus crash victims and their families and friends was inspiring.
"We had three weeks to bring it all together and I can't thank everyone involved enough," she said.
"We sold a record number of tickets and the donations from local businesses for the raffles was incredible.
"I have to personally thank our major sponsor Mortgage Choice Hunter Valley and Ben Hassett as they donated $3500 towards the fundraiser."
Ladies Day is always held when the Bulls play Nelson Bay and this year Black played the Bay and Red played Medowie.
"It was a fabulous day and we want to thank our community for supporting us and making it such a success," she said.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.