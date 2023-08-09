It wasn't that long ago that the very mention of future jobs and investment in coal mining regions was met with howls of protest.
Coal was king and it was going to stay that way for regions like the Hunter Valley. Our former Federal member for Hunter Joel Fitzgibbon, after his scare at the 2019 election where he suffered a significant swing, quickly decided never to mention the word transition again.
But times would appear to be changing as Labor, both state and federal, talk about new 'green' jobs and an economy based on renewable energy.
Last week in Cessnock a 'roundtable' was held with more than 60 stakeholders from mining companies, unions, energy producers, industry groups and universities coming together to share their insights and perspectives and discuss the region's core priorities.
Also in attendance was the Minister for Natural Resources, Courtney Houssos, Minister for Energy, Penny Sharpe, and the Mayor of Cessnock, Jay Suvaal.
The aim of the day was to discuss how best to establish Future Jobs & Investment Authorities in coal-producing regions.
New authorities will be established in the Hunter, Illawarra, Central West and North West to create jobs, where necessary re-skill workers and advance economic diversification.
The authorities will work with the Federal Government's Net Zero Authority to support workers, industries and communities to seize transformational opportunities. The NSW Government is also considering how they will work with existing Royalties for Rejuvenation Regional Expert Panels.
Minister Houssos said: "It is vital we consult with workers and industry to better understand what support they will need. We want to ensure no-one gets left behind and that they are well prepared for the opportunities in the future.
"We only have one chance to put in place the right structures, policies and supports for communities to flourish in the post-coal era. The Minns Labor Government is committed to getting it right.
"We know our future productivity will rely on the economic diversification and workforce planning that we do now. That's why we are working with local stakeholders to identify ways we can help workers and their families in mining regions prepare for a strong future.
"We recognise there is strong interest to explore how new industries can develop on mined land following mine closures.There is a great deal of energy and good will to make this happen and it was great to hear such a wide range of views as to how we can support these new economic opportunities."
MEU Northern Mining and NSW Energy District President Robin Williams said: "The mining and energy industries in the Hunter have made the region an economic powerhouse for NSW, but our economy is changing which has real implications for regional jobs in the years and decades ahead.
"I commend the NSW Government for bringing stakeholders together for a practical discussion about the investment we will need to ensure Hunter residents can continue to access quality, skilled jobs and the region has a bright future."
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.