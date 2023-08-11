The Singleton Argus
Roadworks will start next week on New England Highway between Rixs Creek Lane and Simpson Terrace and also on Putty Road at Mount Thorley

Updated August 11 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 10:54am
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the New England Highway at Singleton to carry out utility relocation between Rixs Creek Lane and Simpson Terrace.

