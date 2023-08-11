Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the New England Highway at Singleton to carry out utility relocation between Rixs Creek Lane and Simpson Terrace.
New conduits are being installed along the highway to relocate existing telecommunications cables in preparation for work on the Singleton Bypass.
Work is being carried out from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and is expected to be completed in November 2023, weather permitting.
For the safety of workers and motorists there will be temporary lane closures at times with stop/slow arrangements and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
Changed traffic conditions on Putty Road, Mount Thorley
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on Putty Road to carry out flood repair work at Loders Creek Bridge.
We will be working from 7am to 5pm Monday 14 to Thursday 17 August, and from 7pm to 10pm for one night during the week, weather permitting.
A shoulder closure and reduced speed limit of 60km/hr will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
