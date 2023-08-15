Slow Food Singleton will be holding their second Edible Garden Trail next month with visitors able to visit 11 district gardens and learn from the hosts all about what works, what inspired them to create their gardens and challenges they have faced including droughts and floods.
The trail this year will be held on Sunday September 10. Some of the gardens are located in Singleton, including the community garden in Bathurst Street, while others are located in surrounding areas like Lower Belford.
The Singleton Argus was given a preview of one of the gardens in Lower Belford that is participating for the first time.
Owners Simon and Pup have lived on the 15 acre property for five years experiencing all the weather challenges on offer as they patiently transform a horse farm into a truly edible garden.
They have repurposed a round yard into a thriving veggie patch and once cleared pasture paddocks are now home to a thriving orchard and old bathtubs used as water troughs have been buried to create more growing spaces.
While growing delicious food was the inspiration for their gardening the couple said they also wanted to create more biodiversity on the property and have planted native trees and shrubs to attract insects and birds.
They have also recently introduced two native bee hives which they hope will improve pollination in their veggie patches and orchard in light of the loss of European honeybees due to Varroa mite. They describe the work as a labour or love and are very much looking forward to welcoming visitors coming on the Edible Garden trail.
Tickets which cost $10 and information at trybooking.com/CKGVG. You will be able to choose the gardens that you want to visit and make your own itinerary for the day.
Tickets will also be available on the day at Singleton Community Garden on Bathurst St from 10am-1pm. The Singleton Red Cross will also have a refreshment and cake stall there from 10am til sold out - don't miss out! And wander around the Community Garden with enthusiastic gardeners....
Proudly presented by local community group Slow Food Singleton, with the participation of Singleton Community Garden and Singleton Red Cross. The exact addresses of each garden will be sent to ticketholders in the week before the Trail.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
