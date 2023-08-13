The Singleton Argus
Singleton Quilters will be hosting their QuitFest 2023 from Friday 8 to Sunday 10 September at the Mechanic's Institute

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated August 14 2023 - 10:55am, first published 9:01am
In what has been a very busy year for Singleton Quilters they are now gearing up for next month's QuiltFest 2023 to be held at the Mechanic's Institute.

