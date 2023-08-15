The Singleton Argus
Emergency Services Expo a free family-friendly event will return to the green next to council's administration building carpark in Civic Avenue on Saturday 26 August

2022 Emergency Expo at Civic Park.
If you have ever wanted to see paramedics make a daring rescue or firefighters respond to a blaze, then you won't want to miss the Singleton Emergency Services Expo.

