If you have ever wanted to see paramedics make a daring rescue or firefighters respond to a blaze, then you won't want to miss the Singleton Emergency Services Expo.
The free family-friendly event will return to the green next to council's administration building carpark in Civic Avenue on Saturday 26 August, giving the community an opportunity to meet their local emergency services and see them in action.
A broad range of agencies have partnered with Singleton Council to deliver the expo including NSW Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Police, NSW State Emergency Service, NSW Ambulance, and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
There will be a variety of activities available during the expo including demonstrations and simulations, displays and emergency vehicles on show, plus an emergency services mascot race.
Damian Morris, Council's Acting Director Infrastructure and Planning Services, said the expo is a great opportunity to see our emergency services in the one location and talk with them about emergency preparedness.
"This event showcases the capabilities of our local emergency services and gives them the opportunity to help the community get ready to meet the challenges of an emergency," he said.
"No one is immune to an emergency situation and the best thing you can do is ensure you and your family know exactly what to do when faced with a disaster or emergency. This is particularly important with the local bushfire season due to begin on 1 September.
"The expo will offer people of all ages the chance to learn how to prepare for all emergencies and see first-hand how emergency services personnel respond when the worst happens.
"It'll be an exciting morning filled with amazing demonstrations including a vertical rescue by specially trained NSW Ambulance paramedics plus bush fire and flood simulations of our local areas under different conditions."
Children are being encouraged to come dressed as their favourite emergency service to go into the competition for best dressed.
Mr Morris said the expo was also an opportune time to thank emergency services workers for their continued efforts in keeping the community safe.
"When severe storms and floods strike, fires rage, tragic road incidents occur, during the most difficult of times our emergency services are there for us," he said.
"Don't miss this chance to get a better understanding of what you can do to support them - all while having a fun day out with your family."
The Singleton Emergency Services Expo will be held on Saturday 26 August from 9am - 12pm on the green next to the Singleton Council administration building carpark in Civic Avenue. Entry is free.
For more information about the Singleton Emergency Services Expo go to: www.singleton.nsw.gov.au/Experience/Events/Whats-On/Emergency-Services-Expo
