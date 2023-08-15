One thing both NSW Labor government and the opposition can agree on is the fact rising costs in the construction industry are making completing infrastructure projects more difficult.
The latest project to be hit by inflationary pressures on the cost of building is the stage three $45 million redevelopment of the Muswellbrook Hospital.
While the major parties agree cost pressures are impacting projects Labor blames an overcommitment from the previous government whereas the opposition argues the government should simply increase the funding required to complete the work.
Muswellbrook Hospital has undergone significant health infrastructure upgrades in the last decade totalling $28m for Stages 1 ($6.5m) and 2 ($21.5m), which included an upgraded emergency department and other new and expanded clinical areas.
Member for Upper Hunter, Dave Layzell, says he has been briefed by Health Infrastructure which advised that stage three of the project will be scaled back reportedly due to inflationary increases to the construction price.
"It is hardly surprising to hear that the original Stage Three-$45million budget promised by the Coalition Government two years ago has now increased due to inflation. You do not need to be an economist to understand that concept. Accordingly, inflation cannot be used as an excuse by government to cutback or delay critical projects. It is a normal part of doing business in a strong market economy," he said.
"The design review and cutback has left Muswellbrook Hospital requiring a fourth stage of work to complete an operating theatre and relocate the Central Sterilising Services Department, which according to Health Infrastructure is now unfunded.
"This will compromise the overall design, it will have clinical implications, and ultimately result in cost inefficiencies of the project," Mr Layzell said.
In response NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said "The NSW Government remains committed to the redevelopment of Muswellbrook Hospital, and importantly, there has been no cut in the funding allocated towards this project."
"As Minister for Regional Health, I am committed to making sure people living in regional NSW have equitable access to expert medical care and health services."
"The former Liberal National Government made funding commitments which simply could not cover what they promised."
"The NSW Government has been left in the challenging predicament of cleaning up the Liberals' and Nationals' fiscal mess, while ensuring the health needs of local communities continue to be met."
Health Infrastructure said the project includes a new inpatient, birthing and maternity services as well as the relocation of community health services. The new inpatient areas will connect to Muswellbrook Hospital's existing infrastructure and services, including the operating theatre and sterilisation unit.
The project team will continue to work in consultation with staff and the community to finalise the design over the coming months.
Singleton Hospital whose birthing unit was redeveloped and officially opened in December 2021, thanks to a $2m donation made by the Bowman Family Trust, has been regularly used by Muswellbrook residents.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.