Just as the days start to warm up and grassfires were occurring on a daily basis the best rainfall all winter arrived this week.
Although the rainfall figures will not lessen our need to be bushfire vigilant it was nice to hear the sound of rain on the roof again.
Best falls recorded were at Branxton, Cranky Corner and Lower Belford where 18mm was recorded. Mirannie had 17mm, Milbrodale 16mm and Singleton 15.7mm while at Pokolbin there was 10mm.
Rainfall amounts increased closer to the coast and lessened further inland. But the last decent rainfall event for the district was way back in May.
The announcement this week of Varroa mite detection in hives near Kempsey brings the total number of infected premises to 202 since Varroa mite was first identified at the Port of Newcastle in June 2022.
Local gardeners will be hoping native bees and other pollinators can undertake the work of European honeybees that no longer exist in our area thanks to Varroa mite control program.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.