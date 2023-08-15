Local residents are being encouraged to dig out some of their old photos and enter them into Singleton Public Library's History Week Photo Competition.
Photos that capture a snapshot of Singleton's history, culture, community, people, and places from any decade are welcome to be submitted into the competition, with entries to show at the Library for History Week in September.
Vicki Brereton, Council's Director Organisation and Community Capacity said the photo competition gave residents a chance to celebrate and showcase Singleton's local history.
"Photos are important in preserving local history. They provide a glimpse into past lives, forgotten places and help shape our understanding of culture and the identity of our community," she said.
"This competition provides a great opportunity to showcase our rich local history and, in theme with History Week this year, Voices from the Past, shine a light on the women, migrants, workers, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who helped to shape Singleton into what it is today.
"We look forward to seeing all of the photo entries on display in the Library to celebrate History Week."
History Week, an initiative of the History Council of NSW, returns 2-10 September 2023.
Entries into the History Week Photo Competition are being accepted now until Monday 21 August.
The competition is open to anyone, but entries must be relevant to the Singleton local government area and in theme with Voices from the Past.
All competition entries will be exhibited in the foyer of the Library throughout the month of September.
Two prizes will be awarded by the judges of the photo competition during History Week - one for best photo and the other for best photo caption. The winners will each receive a $100 spend in Singleton gift card.
Photos can be entered into the competition by uploading high resolution scans or digital images through Singleton Council's website or head into Singleton Public Library where staff can help to scan and upload images.
To enter the competition or find out more information visit: www.singleton.nsw.gov.au/history-week-photo-competition
