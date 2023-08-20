The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Changed overnight traffic conditions on New England Highway at Belford

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 20 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 12:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions this week on the New England Highway at Belford as work progresses on the upgrade between Belford and the Golden Highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.