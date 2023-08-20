Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions this week on the New England Highway at Belford as work progresses on the upgrade between Belford and the Golden Highway.
Overnight from Monday 21 August, traffic travelling towards Singleton will be permanently moved onto the reconstructed dual lane westbound carriageway, starting from 12.01am on Tuesday 22 August.
Traffic travelling towards Newcastle will continue to drive on a single eastbound lane until finishing work is completed on the dual lane, which is expected to take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Motorists are advised to follow the directions of electronic message signs and drive with caution when travelling through the work zone.
Traffic control will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
The speed limit will be reduced to 60km/h at times during the day while work is carried out adjacent to the new carriageways. An 80 km/h speed limit will be in place outside of these times.
Work on the upgrade will continue to be carried out from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Motorists are also advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on Putty Road at Garland Valley to carry out flood repair work on Boggy Swamp Creek bridge.
Work starting on Monday 21 August includes scour repair on the bridge abutments and riverbank.
Work will be carried out from 7am to 5pm from Mondays to Thursdays and is expected to be completed in two months, weather permitting.
A single lane closure will be required on the northbound lane of the bridge during work hours with a speed reduction in place of 40km/h.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
