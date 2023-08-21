Not many aspiring junior golf players have the opportunity to get out on the course and have a hit with three generations of their family.
But for Eli Smith, who has been selected to represent the Hunter in the state Primary Schools Sports Association state golf finals, he simply loves playing golf with his family.
"I love golf because I have fun," he said. "I play with Dad, my two grandfathers and my great grandfather Mal Newman.
"We mainly play at Singleton and we all have a good time which is great."
An allrounder when it comes to sport Eli plays for the Singleton Greyhounds junior rugby league U10s as either full-back or first receiver. His father Jake Smith has just retired from league having played his 150th game for the club this season.
Last year the Singleton Public School student made it to the state athletic finals of the PSSA in the 4x100m relay team and is off to the regionals this year for the 100m and once again 4x100m relay.
The golf finals are being held on the South Coast at Batemans Bay and Eli is looking forward to spending a week down there competing with all the other junior golfers.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.