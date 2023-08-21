The Singleton Argus
Scone races: Bullock scores treble as rookie makes winning start

By Craig Kerry
August 22 2023 - 6:52am
Aaron Bullock. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Newcastle jockey Aaron Bullock rode a treble and Tamworth trainer Holly Williams won with her first starter on Monday at Scone.

