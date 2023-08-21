The Singleton Argus
Tove Crosswell hopes Singleton continues to embrace the women's world game - a game she has played for decades and one she wants to see more females play and enjoy

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
August 22 2023
Singleton Strikers FC Women's Storm A grade side before their game on Friday night against Seaham. Picture supplied.
Mick Akrill when he celebrated 50 years in Australia.
Singleton Strikers Women's Storm A grade team, like the Australian women's team the Matildas, didn't make the grand final - beaten on Friday night in the semi-finals 3-2 by Seaham.

