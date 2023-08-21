Singleton Strikers Women's Storm A grade team, like the Australian women's team the Matildas, didn't make the grand final - beaten on Friday night in the semi-finals 3-2 by Seaham.
"Unfortunately we lost our semi-final in the last three minutes," said veteran Storm player Tove Crosswell.
Now planning will start for the next season for the Storm or in the national team's case competitions like the 2024 Olympic qualifiers.
This year has been a special one for women's soccer, not only in Australia thanks to the World Cup, but also in Singleton as for the first time the Strikers fielded two senior teams. Having two teams playing has been one of Crosswell's aspirations since she arrived in town more than a decade ago.
"Branxton has two teams so why not in Singleton," she said. "So we all worked really hard and encouraged women to come along and join us and it has worked this season with an A grade side and lower grade side. "It means we now better cater for different skill levels and we hope that will encourage more women to play. Because I simply want to see people play sport to get and stay healthy and enjoy themselves."
While Crosswell has been working hard for many years growing women's soccer in Singleton the game its self at the national level is now taking centre stage thanks to the success of the Matildas at the World Cup.
In the end, the Matildas were beaten by the eventual runners-up England. But despite the disappointment from an Australian point of view, ACM has reported this tournament is expected to leave a legacy.
Following Australia's bronze medal match loss to Sweden, captain Sam Kerr fronted the media and told channel Seven that the side had instilled incredible belief in the Australian people.
"It's sad that it's come to an end, this has been the best four weeks of our careers and it would've been nice to go out on a high but I think we have to reflect and think of how amazing this is," she said.
"We've never come fourth before so although it's disappointing we'll look back in a couple of weeks and be proud of what we did."
Kerr went on to say that the team had proven Australia to be a footballing nation.
In Australia, it has already started with more funding. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced $200 million for women's sport in the country off the back of the success of the Matildas.
It's an investment that's been a long time coming. Full stadiums, live sites, 11 million eyeballs on TV. Football is still the sleeping giant in Australia waiting for its time.
Back in Singleton Crosswell is planning to host a come and try for females of all ages in October as she wants to see girls play in their own teams like she did growing up in Denmark.
"My hometown had a population of around 2000 but we fielded all girls teams and thats want I'd love to see here as a result of the Matildas' success," she said.
"The more females that play the skills will improve and thats great for the game."
Longtime soccer coach and referee and a strong supporter of the women's teams Mick Akrill hopes the Matildas' success isn't quickly forgotten and the spotlight turned back onto other footy codes and the men's game.
"I just hope the momentum keeps going," he said.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
