Despite more than 20 submissions objecting to the development Singleton Council, has voted to approve, a multi-dwelling housing project on a site located at the corner of Bishopgate and Gipp streets.
The development application was submitted by Urban Living Solutions for owners TMH Property Group Pty Ltd for a vacant block of land at 29 Bishopgate St zoned R1 General Residential. The project, comprises of six, one bedroom, two storey units (each unit contains ground floor parking and first floor habitable rooms).
Most of the objections raised were do to with storm water management, over development of the site, parking and traffic issues, flood risks and the fact the site is opposite a heritage item being Wade Cottage at 25 Bishopgate Street.
Council in their assessment, which took into account the submissions received, stated it recommended that the project be approved conditions.
The proposal is considered to have no significant environmental and social impacts and proposes to utilise the general residential land for housing purposes. The applicant has identified the following benefits of the proposal:
The proposed development was sent to Councils Development Engineer, Water and Sewer Group, and Councils' Heritage Consultant for comment. All internal referrals supported the development.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
