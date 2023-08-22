If you have ever wanted to see paramedics make a daring rescue or firefighters respond to a blaze, then you won't want to miss the Singleton Emergency Services Expo. The free family-friendly event at the Civic Av gives the community an opportunity to meet their local emergency services and see them in action. A broad range of agencies have partnered with Singleton Council to deliver the expo including NSW Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Police, NSW State Emergency Service, NSW Ambulance, and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. There will be a variety of activities available during the expo including demonstrations and simulations, displays and emergency vehicles on show.