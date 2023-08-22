Lake St Clair Charity Bike Ride
Saturday August 26
Keen on a fabulous cycle through the picturesque countryside around Lake St Clair - well here is your chance the annual Lake St Clair Charity Bike Ride. This year the event will be held on Saturday, August 26. thanks to the support of the Rotary Club of Singleton, Soft Cogs Inc and Glencore. This year the bike ride will raise money for local charity Witmore; a non for profit disability service provider. Registrations now online at the website: https://www.lakeride.com.au/
Emergency Services Expo
Saturday August 26
If you have ever wanted to see paramedics make a daring rescue or firefighters respond to a blaze, then you won't want to miss the Singleton Emergency Services Expo. The free family-friendly event at the Civic Av gives the community an opportunity to meet their local emergency services and see them in action. A broad range of agencies have partnered with Singleton Council to deliver the expo including NSW Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Police, NSW State Emergency Service, NSW Ambulance, and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. There will be a variety of activities available during the expo including demonstrations and simulations, displays and emergency vehicles on show.
M&Ms Music
Mozart, Mendelssohn & More, August 28
Singleton Arts + Cultural Centre, Townhead Park, invites members of the general public and members of to enjoy 'music appreciation' with a difference: relaxed, conversational gatherings hosted by local resident musician Robert Harris, with audio-visual samplings of musical styles ... fun, familiar and not just classical and its free. To book call Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre on 0401 384 450.
Broke Village Fair
Sunday September 10
Sponsored by Bulga Coal and Singleton Council, Broke Village Fair and Vintage Car Display has packed line-up of activities, demonstrations, market stalls, food and wine to keep everyone entertained. Kids will love the rides, magic shows and animals while mum and dad enjoy the festival atmosphere. Take your time to explore the vintage, veteran and classic cars, trucks and motorcycles, and check out the lovingly restored vehicles. Free tours to the Bulga Open Cut mine. Entry is by gold coin donation.
Slow Food Singleton
Edible Garden Trail Sunday September 10
Slow Food Singleton will be holding their second Edible Garden Trail with visitors able to visit 11 district gardens and learn from the hosts all about what works, what inspired them to create their gardens and challenges they have faced including droughts and floods. Tickets which cost $10 and information at trybooking.com/CKGVG. You will be able to choose the gardens that you want to visit and make your own itinerary for the day.
