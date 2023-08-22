One the last day of the season for the Singleton Roosters AFC senior women's team the club hosted their postponed Ladies Day at Rose Point Park.
The Roosterettes, who have recently been trained by caretaker Alex Tigani, were coached by Graham 'Banger' McBride and were then led onto the field by Sarah Dunn in honour of the club's Ladies Day.
Banger's wife Nadine McBride and daughter Kyah were among the ten people who lost their lives in the Greta bus crash on June 11. Two other Roosterette players Bec Mullen and Tori Cowburn also died in the crash while other team members were injured. Nadine had been the team's inspirational coach and Kyah one of its leading players.
Though the home side would fail to score a goal, there was a large round of applause as 2020 premiership hero Sophie Breeze was cheered off for her 50th match.
The women finished fifth on the ladder and in doing so winning the love and respect from so many in the community as they continued the work of their beloved coach.
Prior to the final match, the Roosterettes celebrated a memorable 6.7 (43) to 0.3 (3) win over Warners Bay.
The Singleton Roosters' reserve grade side finished the season with a 19.18 (132) to 1.3 (9) defeat to Newcastle City on Saturday, August 12.
An exhibition match followed for the men the following week with a selected side celebrating a memorable win against a composite Maitland/Warners Bay line-up.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
