Singleton Rugby Club is set to ignite the Hunter Suburban Rugby scene as it charges into the grand finals with an unwavering determination that has defined their impressive journey throughout the season.
In an electrifying display of skill and tenacity, both of our formidable MRM Solutions rugby teams, CDG Law Singleton Black and Farmers Warehouse Singleton Red, emerged victorious from the Hunter Rugby Suburban Preliminary Finals at No. 2 Sportsground, Newcastle West, last Saturday. CDG Law Singleton Black seized the spotlight with a heart-pounding clash against Medowie and Districts Rugby Union Club.
The scoreboard echoed the intensity of the showdown, with our Bulls snatching a thrilling 26-22 victory in the final moments, leaving fans and spectators at the edge of their seats. Eddie Weaver's triumphant three tries and a game-defining play by Hooker Mitch Bailey sealed the deal, as the ball flowed wide through the hands of Rapine Mason (Hasa), Samuela Koroi, and Sili Are, resulting in a breathtaking field-length score that sealed our fate. In an inspiring demonstration of their unwavering strength, Farmers Warehouse Singleton Red faced off against Cooks Hill Brown Snakes Rugby Union Club. Asserting their dominance with an impressive 18-7 lead, our Bulls commanded the field, setting the stage for a remarkable climax in the final moments.
What made this victory even more remarkable was that they achieved it with only 14 Bulls on the field, a testament to their resolute spirit. During those crucial moments, Anthoney Hackett seized the opportunity and made a dynamic line break that electrified the crowd. With precision, he swiftly delivered an inside ball to Daniel Bates, who skillfully chipped the ball towards the goal line.
The play took an astonishing turn as Anthony regathered the ball and raced over the line to score a try right under the posts. This exceptional display of teamwork, strategy, and athleticism secured their place in the grand final and left an indelible impression on all who were fortunate enough to witness the spectacle. Both teams, distinguished by their red and black mettle, are now firmly focused on the Grand Finals at No. 2 Sportsground, poised to deliver an unparalleled display of athleticism, camaraderie, and unshakeable determination.
CDG Law Singleton Black will take the field at 10:00 am, igniting the Patron's Shield Grand Final against Pokolbin Rugby Club.
Farmers Warehouse Singleton Red will shine in the spotlight at 6:30 pm, battling it out in the Presidents Cup Grand Final against Nelson Bay Rugby Club, fondly known as the Gropers.
