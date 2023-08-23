The scoreboard echoed the intensity of the showdown, with our Bulls snatching a thrilling 26-22 victory in the final moments, leaving fans and spectators at the edge of their seats. Eddie Weaver's triumphant three tries and a game-defining play by Hooker Mitch Bailey sealed the deal, as the ball flowed wide through the hands of Rapine Mason (Hasa), Samuela Koroi, and Sili Are, resulting in a breathtaking field-length score that sealed our fate. In an inspiring demonstration of their unwavering strength, Farmers Warehouse Singleton Red faced off against Cooks Hill Brown Snakes Rugby Union Club. Asserting their dominance with an impressive 18-7 lead, our Bulls commanded the field, setting the stage for a remarkable climax in the final moments.

