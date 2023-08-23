The Singleton Argus
Singleton Rugby Club is set to ignite the Hunter Suburban Rugby scene as it charges into the grand finals

Updated August 23 2023 - 11:41am, first published 11:37am
Singleton Rugby Club is set to ignite the Hunter Suburban Rugby scene as it charges into the grand finals with an unwavering determination that has defined their impressive journey throughout the season.

