One of Australia's oldest and most prestigious wine shows, the Sydney Royal Wine Show, has announced its 2023 champion trophy recipients, and according to the results, it's Australians who are the real winners.
Not only are Australians getting access to some of the best quality wine in the world but they're getting it at reasonable price points. Out of the thirty trophies awarded last night, around fifty percent of them are available to Australians at under $40, and a large portion of these can be snapped up for $30 or less.
A wine which falls into this category is the 2023 Tucker Seabrook Perpetual Trophy for Best Wine of Show, which went to the 2021 Evans Tate Redbrook Estate Chardonnay. Described by judges as having a lovely structure and beautiful length, this trophy-worthy chardonnay has proven the variety's reign in Australia is steadfast and won't break the bank.
"Australian wine connoisseurs are winners here. The 2023 Sydney Royal Wine Show has demonstrated that not only are Australian producers delivering incredible wines, but they are doing so at reasonable price points for consumers," Sydney Royal Chair of Judges, Sarah Crowe said.
The results followed four days of judging almost 1,700 wines with 31 expert judges, under the guidance of Ms Crowe.
From these results, sixteen wines across nine wineries from the Hunter region have been awarded a gold medal.
Hunter awards:
McGuigan, Pokolbin
De Iuliis Wines, Pokolbin
Silkman Wines, Cessnock
Brokenwood Wines, Pokolbin
First Creek Wines, Cessnock
Tyrell's Vineyards, Pokolbin
Gartelmann Wines, Lovedale
Cockfighter's Ghost, Pokolbin
Mercer Wines, North Rothbury
