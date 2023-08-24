With just over a month to go until the Singleton Show there is plenty of working being done by the organisers the North Agricultural Association (NAA).
And this year, for the first time in its history the NAA, is led by a woman Deb Townsend. The NAA was founded in 1868.
Ms Townsend was elected NAA president earlier this year following the retirement of David Williams, who led the Association for a number years, most notably during the COVID-19 pandemic 2020-21, when the show was unfortunately cancelled and then last year's event that was impacted by continuing wet weather that led to some sections of the show being cancelled.
Mr Williams had not only been heavily involved in the local show association for many years but he was also active at a regional and state level with AgShows NSW (Agricultural Societies Council of NSW).
He and the NAA Committee have overseen major renovation work and the building of new facilities at the showground in recent years.
Ms Townsend, who was a NAA vice-president before taking on the leadership role, said she hoped to continue the legacy left by David Williams.
"David did fantastic work as president of the NAA," she said.
"And we want to keep that momentum going and we would love to see more young people become involved and whether that be by joining the committee or simply as volunteers."
She became involved with the NAA a decade ago when her children were showing beef cattle.
"I thought I could become involved in what they enjoyed doing at the show and also keen to give back to the community we lived in," she said.
Currently the district manager, Hunter Valley Police District, she first started work in Singleton in 1989 before moving here with her family in 1994.
Her first volunteer work with the NAA was a general committee member before taking on the role as the convenor of the showground's bistro.
Located in the grandstand the bistro is one of the most popular places on showground which means hard work at big events feeding all the visitors.
This year the bistro will be in even bigger demand as the nearby tearooms run by the NAA Ladies Committee are undergoing a near $900,000 renovation.
The tearooms won't be operational for 2023 show to be held Friday 22, Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 September.
"So our President's Luncheon won't be held this year either and the Ladies Committee have a year off from running the tearooms and their kiosk. But many will no doubt be busy in the pavilion and other sections of the show," Ms Townsend said.
Funding for this major work came from Resources for Regions $400,000 and $487,000 from Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.
Ms Townsend wanted to thank local member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell for his support for the NAA especially when it came to funding major projects like the tearooms.
Back to the show the dairy and beef cattle junior judging and parading competitions will be held on the first day.
There is the Singleton Show Young Woman Competition 2023 open to 18-26 year olds with a passion for agriculture and their local community. The Land RAS NSW Young Woman competition aims to find young woman who act as an ambassador for rural NSW.
A new entertainment for this year's show is Mower Mania - which is described on their social media as a bunch of people who race ride on lawn mowers.
There are already three competitors for the National Wife Carrying and we can't forget the working dog trials, woodchop and this year a packed horse show which was one of the events cancelled due to the wet conditions last year.
Side- show alley, pavilion competitions for young and old and the poultry pavilion where competition is very strong. And lots more family entertainment.
