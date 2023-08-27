On Sunday afternoon (August 27) at approximately 12:45pm Singleton Fire & Rescue along with multiple NSWRFS units were responded to reports of an out of control fire at Mibrodale.
Firefighters arrived to find the fire had started to get into inaccessible areas. Firefighters worked with hose lines and hand tools.
Reminder to all landholders - can your gates fit a fire appliance through them?
