The bushfire danger period will begin on September 1 in the Hunter as emergency services warn of a hot, dry season ahead.
Muswellbrook, Singleton and Upper Hunter will begin the bushfire danger period a month ahead of the rest of the region. During the danger period, permits are required for burning activities.
In the Singleton LGA grassfires continue to occur on a regular basis. On Sunday afternoon (August 27) at approximately 12:45pm Singleton Fire & Rescue along with multiple NSWRFS units were responded to reports of an out of control fire at Mibrodale.
Firefighters arrived to find the fire had started to get into inaccessible areas. Firefighters worked with hose lines and hand tools. The fire fighting efforts were somewhat hampered by access - as the gates into the property were too small to allow access for the fire trucks.
The NSW government plans to roll out more than 200 digital fire warning signs, which will be automatically updated each day in line with fire danger ratings on the RFS website. The ratings are informed by data from the Bureau of Meteorology.
The digital upgrade means RFS volunteers will no longer need to manually change the signs daily.
The signs use the revised Australian Fire Danger Rating System, which includes four categories for fire danger: moderate (green), high (yellow), extreme (orange) and catastrophic (red), with actions for the community at each level. On days when there is minimal risk, 'no rating' is used.
"The new fire danger rating system introduced last season is the biggest change to fire danger rating science in more than 60 years," NSW RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers said.
"The way fire danger ratings are communicated has been improved and simplified, to make it easier for our communities to make decisions to stay safe on days of fire danger risk."
