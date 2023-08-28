Pokolbin Reds defeated Singleton Bulls Black 21-19 to claim their first ever premiership and win the 2023 Patron's Shield.
In what was described as a cracker of game the Reds gained a lead 15 minutes out that seemed unbeatable but Singleton clawed their way back into the game when Pokolbin went one player down. But the Reds showed their resilience in the final moments of the game and held on for a two point win.
In the other grand final contested by the Bulls Red team in the Presidents Cup competition Nelson Bay Rugby Club won 15 -10.
Singleton Red fell just short of pulling the upset of the season in the President's Cup grand final against the undefeated Nelson Bay Gropers.
The Bulls pushed the Gropers harder than any team this season to narrowly lose the decider by 15 points to 10.
It was all the more remarkable as they were down to 14 men for 10 minutes twice with Lincoln Adler and Thomas Wiseman both sin-binned along with Nelson Bay's Kailen Williams.
Campbell Harris scored Singleton's sole try crossing the line in the 60th minute to keep the Bulls firmly in the game after Liam Harris converted to cut the Gropers margin to five points. Liam got Singleton on the board with a penalty goal.
But it wasn't to be and Nelson Bay secured their first premiership in 24 years running in two tries to one and kicking a conversion and penalty goal as well.
This was the first season the Singleton Bulls played in the Hunter Suburban Rugby division.
