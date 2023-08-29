Students at Australian Christian College (ACC) Singleton have struck a chord on their new musical equipment.
Thanks to funding from Ashton Coal new musical instruments including 28 classical guitars and 28 ukelele's have been bought for use in the junior school music program.
ACC's Melissa Goodworth said the school was delighted with the boost to the college's music gear.
"As a school we have experienced considerable growth in student enrolments over the past five years, therefore we recognised the need to expand our musical equipment.
"The new guitars and ukeleles are helping engage and encourage our junior school children to play a musical instrument. The ukelele's are specifically great for our five- to eight-year-olds as they do not generally possess the dexterity to handle a guitar so the ukelele is a great option.
"Playing a musical instrument as a child is great for brain growth, memory, attention and concentration, creativity, coordination and can help to reduce stress.
"We are already seeing our students embrace the new guitars and ukelele's, expressing themselves and have fun while playing them.
"Ashton Coal have provided financial assistance to us in the past to help improve our school and we are thankful again for their donation."
Ashton Coal Operations Manager, Aaron McGuigan, said "Helping our local children grow and develop. We are proud to contribute to enhancing the resources and equipment at ACC Singleton.
"Our Community Support Program is designed to help make a positive difference to the people that live in our local community, and this is an educational project with the potential to be enjoyed by hundreds of students in the years ahead," said Aaron.
The Ashton Coal Community Support Program runs annually and is funded by Yancoal Australia, aiming to make a positive difference in the local community and to the lives of the people who work and live in the Hunter Valley.
Applications are open for the 2024 Community Support Program until 30 September 2024. To apply for funding, Upper Hunter Valley community groups should visit www.ashtoncoal.com.au
