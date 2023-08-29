Singleton Women in Business
Wednesday, September 6
The Central Hotel 6.00 PM - 8.30 PM Guest speaker Jelinda Milgate sharing her story of what she has achieved in her career so far through education and determination. We also have joining Jelinda for a Q&A panel Kerril Hoswell from 22TEN Legal and Sue Gilroy, owner of Cultivate Confident Cultures and we will be discussing how Education is a key and vital tool for women in business, but also how it can provide a sense of self care. Come along and hear the motivational stories and some advice from these amazing women and what education and pushing yourself can achieve
Broke Village Fair Sunday September 10
Sponsored by Bulga Coal and Singleton Council, Broke Village Fair and Vintage Car Display has packed line-up of activities, demonstrations, market stalls, food and wine to keep everyone entertained. Kids will love the rides, magic shows and animals while mum and dad enjoy the festival atmosphere. Take your time to explore the vintage, veteran and classic cars, trucks and motorcycles, and check out the lovingly restored vehicles. Free tours to the Bulga Open Cut mine. Entry is by gold coin donation.
Slow Food Singleton
Edible Garden Trail Sunday September 10
Slow Food Singleton will be holding their second Edible Garden Trail with visitors able to visit 11 district gardens and learn from the hosts all about what works, what inspired them to create their gardens and challenges they have faced including droughts and floods. Tickets which cost $10 and information at trybooking.com/CKGVG. You will be able to choose the gardens that you want to visit and make your own itinerary for the day.
