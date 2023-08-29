The Central Hotel 6.00 PM - 8.30 PM Guest speaker Jelinda Milgate sharing her story of what she has achieved in her career so far through education and determination. We also have joining Jelinda for a Q&A panel Kerril Hoswell from 22TEN Legal and Sue Gilroy, owner of Cultivate Confident Cultures and we will be discussing how Education is a key and vital tool for women in business, but also how it can provide a sense of self care. Come along and hear the motivational stories and some advice from these amazing women and what education and pushing yourself can achieve