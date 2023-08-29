In a campaign that has lasted for years the Singleton community has been calling for a new police station and one that would also be manned around the clock.
During the by-election for the seat of Upper Hunter in May 2021 the then Deputy Premier John Barilaro stood outside the station, located in suburban Hunter Street, and promised $12 million to fund a new facility.
"The current police station in Singleton has been serving the community since 1867 and the heritage listed building is home to around 50 staff," he said when announcing the funding.
"As a state government we will work with the local community, with council and our police to make sure we don't just have a station for today but for our future."
At that time it was described as being not fit for purpose given its heritage listing, size and location.
Now it can be confirmed the exiting station will be refurbished with the heritage features retained.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said since 2021 significant work has occurred on the redevelopment of the Singleton Police Station project since the announcement of the $10m allocated funds.
This amount has been confirmed in subsequent budgets and a portion of which has been spent on the design work for the redevelopment. We are looking forward to hearing from the new Police Minister about the project going forward, he said.
"We have been working with local Council, local Police and the Police Properties Unit to investigate a new location for the Police Station. Whilst some progress was made in this concept, the ultimate decision was made by Police Management that the new site was not appropriate," he said.
"This was a decision not based on cost but rather on how a new police centre would operate in the time during a natural disaster. Therefore more long term planning is required for a new Police Station location to be found. So in the short term, a refurbishment of the existing Police Station is the preferred option for NSW Police.
"The Police Station is long past its due date for a modern upgrade. There is a strong community expectation that we take action on this issue. Numerous options have been investigated and the final decision was made by NSW Police on what they want. It is now imperative for the new Labor Government to show their support for this critical project. We hope to hear from the Police Minister after the NSW budget in September."
Comment was sought from the NSW Minister for Police Yasmin Catley. Her office responded saying the Minister will make an announcement regarding the station at a later date.
