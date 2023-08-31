Asked why they entered the NSW School Wether Challenge for the first time this year, St Catherine's Catholic College agriculture teacher Jo Towers replied, it was to introduce the students to as many spheres of agricultural production as possible.
She added they were also keen to take on a new challenge.
And they did pretty well at their first attempt winning first place for restocker value in the Eastern region, and then going onto win third overall out of 58 schools.
Not bad for the Singleton based school that is best known for steer and carcase success not showing Merino wethers. In fact Merino wethers are a rare sight these days in the district. You would have to go back to the wool boom of the 1950s to see western bred wethers in any numbers in that part of the Hunter Valley. Poor wool prices and wild dogs led to the demise of local wool production and farmers switched to beef cattle.
So the trip to Dubbo last month for the NSW School Wether Challenge, which is run by NSW Stud Breeders and Australian Wool Innovation, was a new experience for St Cath's students.
Schools travelled as far as the Northern Rivers, Cobar, and the Murray to compete in the challenge, which has been running for 14 years, for the hands-on experience and insight into the commercial production of Merino sheep.
Each school is allocated six wethers to prepare for six months, with the idea of the students learning a wide range of skills within sheep and wool industry, 20 of these schools being first time contenders.
At the end of the six months, students then bring the wethers back to compete in the competition at Dubbo, where they are compared against other schools.
Classes included the competition ranged from restocker value, commercial wool value where the sheep were side sampled and shorn and fleece weight recorded, with the final class on the mat was pen of three shorn lambs to give the students of a paddock to plate experience.
The two-day show also included a careers panel with five young professionals talking with groups of students.
There were workshops covering wool typing and classing, ultrasound pregnancy testing, working dogs and a fun young farmers challenge.
For the restocker component Mendooran Central School placed first, with Hennessy Catholic College, Young, second and St Catherines Catholic College third.
Ms Towers said entering the challenge followed on from students attending a shearing school in Uralla last year.
"The students learnt so much at the shearing school we thought it was a good idea to continue to expand their agricultural experience through the Wether Challenge," she said.
"We also got a win in the Young Farmers challenge at Dubbo which was a lot of fun."
"The school wanted to thank Kirkwoods Produce for sponsoring the vests, and to Marsh Carney for making the beautiful leather halters for our wethers."
