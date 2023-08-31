The Singleton Argus
St Catherine's debut in the NSW Schools Wether Challenge was impressive with their six Merinos placed third

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated August 31 2023 - 11:21am, first published 10:56am
St Catherine's Catholic College Year 10 students with their third placed team at the NSW Schools Wether Challenge. Picture supplied.
Asked why they entered the NSW School Wether Challenge for the first time this year, St Catherine's Catholic College agriculture teacher Jo Towers replied, it was to introduce the students to as many spheres of agricultural production as possible.

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

