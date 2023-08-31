Not bad for the Singleton based school that is best known for steer and carcase success not showing Merino wethers. In fact Merino wethers are a rare sight these days in the district. You would have to go back to the wool boom of the 1950s to see western bred wethers in any numbers in that part of the Hunter Valley. Poor wool prices and wild dogs led to the demise of local wool production and farmers switched to beef cattle.