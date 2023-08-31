Livestock producers, farm organisations and state and federal politicians have all raised concerns about a dire shortage of veterinary surgeons in rural and regional areas.
How best to overcome the shortage will require innovation and the adoption of successful programs from overseas according to Dr Robyn Alders AO, a qualified vet and farmer from the Upper Lachlan region.
She told the Inquiry into the Veterinary Workforce Shortage in NSW, the relative decline in veterinary and other frontline personnel associated with animal health, welfare and biosecurity in rural areas had been presided over by governments of all stripes, and needed a bipartisan approach to resolve.
"The shortage of veterinarians in rural areas is not unique to NSW, or even to other high-income nations for that matter, but it's one we need to address," Dr Alders said. "Farmers know that healthy animals are productive animals and it's in their best interests to care for their livestock, but there's also a bigger picture.
"The importance of having efficient animal disease surveillance has been highlighted recently in relation to the outbreaks of Foot and Mouth Disease and Lumpy Skin disease in Indonesia."
Student loan waivers to incentivise new graduates to practice in rural areas - such as had been implemented in the United States - was one of the ways put forward by NSW Farmers to help address the shortage.
Dr Alders also suggested adopting the Canadian approach of rolling out telehealth for veterinary medicine, offering grants to equip mobile veterinary clinics and contributing to travel costs associated with farm visits to share the costs of biosecurity risk management.
