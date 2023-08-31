A Brisbane-based gym owner who grew up in Singleton has enlisted the help of businesses from across the Sunshine State as well as some from the Hunter Valley to pull together a trivia night, silent auction, and major raffle to raise funds for families impacted by the devastating bus crash that took place on 11 June.
Brodie Kisi (nee Richardson) said knew she needed to do something meaningful to help as her whole family had been deeply affected when learning of the bus crash that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured a further 25 when the bus, travelling to Singleton, crashed as it entered the Hunter Expressway in Greta after leaving a wedding reception.
"Despite living so far away now, our hearts broke when we heard about the bus crash, as it occurred near our hometown, and my two sisters and I had grown up with many members of the families who had lost loved ones," Brodie said.
"It just felt so personal as we had gone to school or played sport with some of the victims, are friends with their siblings, and our parents worked alongside some of the families."
Brodie quickly started organising a fundraiser through her Kedron gym, Rival House, which she co-owns and runs with fellow trainer, Trent Williamson, who suggested a trivia night would be a great way to pull their community of members together.
"We have a customer database of more than 500 people as well as our amazing active member base, with 200 weekly attendees from across the Northside of Brisbane, and Trent and I knew everyone would jump at the chance to help in any way they could," Brodie said.
The event will be held at Brisbane's Eatons Hill Hotel on Saturday 2 September with almost 200 people expected to attend.
"Once we had the venue, we started calling local businesses for sponsorship and prize donations and we have been completely blown away by the generosity everyone has shown," Brodie said.
"We've received donations from the Brisbane Broncos, hair salons, beauty therapists, restaurants, golf ranges, fragrance companies, an artist from Yamba, Pepper Tree Wines from the Hunter Valley, luxury escapes, New England Company provided gifts for each table as well as many more.
""I know we can't take the pain away for the families who have lost loved ones, but hopefully some financial help, as well as the knowledge that people across the country are supporting them, will ease their heartache just a little bit."
Raffle tickets for the donated prizes can be purchased at the following link:
https://rafflelink.com.au/trivia-night
