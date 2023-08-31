The Singleton Argus
Now living in Queensland former Singleton resident Brodie Kisi has enlisted support from her gym clients and local businesses to stage a fundraising event in Brisbane on Saturday night for the victims and families of the Greta bush crash

Flowers left at the scene after the June 11 crash, and emergency services responding to the crash.
A Brisbane-based gym owner who grew up in Singleton has enlisted the help of businesses from across the Sunshine State as well as some from the Hunter Valley to pull together a trivia night, silent auction, and major raffle to raise funds for families impacted by the devastating bus crash that took place on 11 June.

