The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Hunter Local Land Services is holding a series of workshops on Managing Seasonal Conditions across the Hunter region with one being held at Putty on 8 September, 2pm - 4pm at Putty Hall

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated August 31 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hunter Local Land Services is holding a series of workshops on Managing Seasonal Conditions across the Hunter region with one being held at Putty on 8 September, 2pm - 4pm at Putty Hall and Tocal on 18 September 9am - 11am at the Glendarra Room .

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.