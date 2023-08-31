Hunter Local Land Services is holding a series of workshops on Managing Seasonal Conditions across the Hunter region with one being held at Putty on 8 September, 2pm - 4pm at Putty Hall and Tocal on 18 September 9am - 11am at the Glendarra Room .
These events provide lots of important information, resources and advice in relation to the dry period that is being experienced and what is required to keep positive livestock health and welfare at the forefront of producers and landholders operations. Contributors to the events include our District Vet, Livestock Officers and other LLS staff.
The NSW DPI Combined Drought Indicator map uses phases to describe the direction of drought (non-drought, recovering, drought affected, drought and intense drought).
The Combined Drought Indicator is designed to provide an observation of drought related conditions, such as soil water, plant growth and rainfall, for all regions broken down to parish level, over a six to nine month period.
We encourage farmers when preparing for dry times to be clear about their business objectives and evaluate the courses of action they may need to take to keep their business running and even successful.
In drought it is important to have a plan, act early, review and then plan again, revising the plan as each step is implemented.
Local Land Services are available to offer hands-on support with current, localised information and advice on managing and recovering from drought:
For more information please contact Lori McKern, Community Engagement Officer - Hunter Local Land Services, lori.mckern@lls.nsw.gov.au or 0419 186 271.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.