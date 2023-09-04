The 2023 football season has been a long one for Singleton Strikers, playing 24 games, starting in late February.
The First Grade side clinched third place on the ladder with a 7-0 victory over the already crowned Premiers, Toronto Awaba, last week-end at Howe Park.
Toronto rested a couple of players and both teams were missing several key players due to injury and suspension. The Strikers needed to win to move into third place on the ladder-and a second chance in the finals, while their opponents were well ahead at the top of the table.
Reserves needing a win in their last game and, rely on other games going their way to make the semis. The class of the Toronto keeper resulted in a goal-less draw and even had victory been obtained other results were not favourable, leaving the team three points adrift of the semis.
It was the quality of the football in First Grade as much as the score line that pleased the crowd and coach Mick Jarvis. Jarvis's task in selecting his team for the next game is complicated by the fact that several of those who missed Sunday's game will come into calculation. That of course is always a good problem to have.
The Qualifying semi-final against West Wallsend will be held at Johnson Park, West Wallsend on Sunday 10 th September, with kick off at 2.30pm. Victory would set up another class with Toronto the following week-end, at Toronto while defeat should see the Strikers back at Howe Park to take on the winners of the Elimination Semi.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.