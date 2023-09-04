Head to Broke's McNamara Park this Sunday September 10 for the annual Broke Village Fair and Vintage Car display.
More than 5,000 people are expected to make the day trip to enjoy good old fashion friendliness and warmth amongst the gum trees.
The Broke Fair & Vintage Car Display has an action packed lineup of entertainment, displays, market stalls, food & wine to keep the punters entertained.
The kids will love the rides, magic shows and animals while mum and dad enjoy the festival atmosphere. Over 60 market stalls, live music, whip cracking, Aboriginal cultural dancing and so much more throughout the day.
Take your time to explore the vintage, veteran and classic cars, trucks and motorcycles, and check out the lovingly restored vintage farm machinery of the Hunter Valley Vintage Farm Machinery.
We have some master artisans, keen to share their passion and skill with you. From chainsaw sculptors, a family of whipcrackers and a magic maestro to bread and cheese makers, salami and liquor producers.
Free mine tours to Bulga Open Cut mine will leave at 10am, 11.30am and 1.30pm.
All the action kicks off at 9am at McNamara Park in Broke. Visit Broke Village Fair - Broke Fordwich or @brokevillagefair for more information.
Entry is by gold coin donation. Monies raised go to local community groups including Scouts and Broke Rural Fire Brigade.
The Broke Village Fair is sponsored by Bulga Coal & Singleton Council.
For general enquiries: contact Jody Derrick on 0407 488 872 or email jody@adamae.com.au
