The access to the state heritage listed Baiame Cave is now much safer and easier thanks to the completion of improvements to Welshs Road at Milbordale.
A one-kilometre stretch of the once gravel road has been widened and sealed, with additional drainage infrastructure installed. This work which cost $517,000 has been funded entirely from the Mount Thorley Warkworth Voluntary Planning Agreement (VPA).
Baiame Cave is located on privately owned land and is cultural site of the Wonnarua People. It is located a few kilometres north of the boundary of Yengo National Park.
The Cave is linked to the Creation story, country and totem (the Eagle) of the Wonnarua people. The artwork is visible on the rear wall of the cave and depicts a larger-than-life male figure Baiame, outlined with white pigment and filled with a red pigment, with two large white circles for eyes and both arms outstretched.
The upgrade to the road will also makied the journey through Milbrodale a smoother one for residents and visitors to the area's cultural and adventure attractions including the Milbrodale Mountain Classic.
Justin Fitzpatrick-Barr, Council's Director Infrastructure and Planning Services said adding more drainage along Welshs Road was a key focus of the overall project to improve road safety.
"In past flooding events, Welshs Road has gone underwater which has made it impassable to residents and also caused damage to the road pavement," he said.
"We recognised that in order to improve safety along Welshs Road we needed additional drainage, both under the road and to capture run-off, to ensure it can withstand day-to-day traffic and any future flooding emergencies.
"Not only will these upgrades benefit residents, but it will make accessing the local attractions found along this road easier and more appealing for visitors."
Welshs Road has been sealed from the start of Milbrodale Road to the end of the Council-owned section of the road. A range of additional drainage improvements have been made to Welshs Road as part of the one-kilometre upgrade.
Additional pipes have been laid underneath the new bitumen surface to improve drainage. Table drains have been placed either side of the road to create an active drainage channel, and more vegetation planted along the road corridor to ease potential erosion.
