Easier access to Milbrodale attractions after road upgrade

By Louise Nichols
Updated September 4 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 2:47pm
The access to the state heritage listed Baiame Cave is now much safer and easier thanks to the completion of improvements to Welshs Road at Milbordale.

