The Singleton Argus
Home/Community News

Etchings by Rembrandt along with other old master printmakers come to Singleton

Updated September 4 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Etchings by Rembrandt and master printmakers from history will come together in a special exhibition at Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre (SACC) this spring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.