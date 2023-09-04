The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

At this year's Hunter Valley Wine Show 58 gold medals and 22 trophies were awarded and 12 exhibitors awarded trophies, reflecting the breadth of quality wines on show.

Updated September 5 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 8:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trophy winners at the Hunter Valley Wine Show. Picture supplied.
Trophy winners at the Hunter Valley Wine Show. Picture supplied.

Last week at the Singleton Infantry Base, a mess hall was transformed for the judging of 541 entries from 66 exhibitors, at the 51st Hunter Valley Wine Show

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.