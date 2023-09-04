Last week at the Singleton Infantry Base, a mess hall was transformed for the judging of 541 entries from 66 exhibitors, at the 51st Hunter Valley Wine Show
Continuing its over 40-year partnership with the Singleton Army Base, the judging was once again held at the Lone Pine Barracks with army personnel providing assistance duriing the judging.
This year's trophy winners' luncheon was celebrated today at Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort with 350 industry and special guests in attendance.
Sam Connew, Winemaker/Director at Stargazer Wines, returned for the second year as Chair of Judges. Sam led a team of 18 local and visiting judges, including visiting International Judge, Jane Skilton MW, who collectively awarded 58 gold medals and 22 trophies. This year saw 12 exhibitors awarded trophies, reflecting the breadth of quality wines on show.
Congratulations to the trophy winners Bimbadgen, Charteris Wines, De Iuliis Wines, First Creek Wines, Margan Wines, Mercer Wines, Scarborough Wine Co, Silkman Wines, Sweetwater Estate, Thomas Wines, Tinklers Wines and Tyrrell's on their awards.
The judging panel featured three female Masters of Wine, out of only 149 female Masters of Wine worldwide and seven in Australia. Andrea Pritzker MW, Director Wine in Tuition and Toni Paterson MW brought their expertise, with Ms Skilton, to the judging panel. She began her wine career in London gaining the WSET Diploma in 1988 and becoming a Master of Wine in 1993. In 2004 she founded the NZ School of Wines and Spirits, NZ's leading provider of WSET qualifications to trade and consumers and has judged at shows across Australia and in Shanghai, Chengdu, Beijing, and London.
Mr Skilton said "I love judging regional shows as it gives you such a good overview of what is happening in the region, and you learn as you go along. I feel honoured to be in the Hunter Valley and I've been amazed by the uniform high quality of wines. The quality of the chardonnay was great, and the alternative varieties showed great possibilities as emerging winemakers trying something new."
The George Wyndham Memorial Trophy for Best current and one-year-old Chardonnay was awarded to Charteris Wines for its 2022 Pokolbin Select Chardonnay and the Henry John Lindeman Memorial Trophy for Best two-year-old and older Chardonnay to Scarborough Wine Co for its 2021 'Keepers of the Flame' Chardonnay.
Reflecting on the results, Mr Connew said "The long-standing established history and tradition of both the show and region makes the Hunter Valley Wine Show special. There is no other region in Australia or worldwide that does Semillon to the standard of the Hunter Valley."
"The stronger vintages always come to the fore, so it was good to see the 2023 Semillons show really solid results. The older Semillon classes are always such a treat and a privilege to judge, plus the Wines of Provenance class showed some extraordinary wines."
The Len Evans Trophy for Best Single Vineyard White Wine saw Bimbadgen win for its 2014 Signature Palmers Lane Semillon. This year's Marshall - Flannery Trophy for Best current Semillon was awarded to First Creek Wines for its 2023 Classic Semillon. First Creek Wines' Reserve Semillon was also the recipient of the Iain Riggs Wine of Provenance for its 2014, 2017 and 2023 vintages.
Mr Connew said "'The thing that people don't talk about enough is the quality of the red wines from the Hunter Valley, that just standout as glorious medium bodied wines."
The Doug Seabrook Memorial Trophy for Best Red Wine of the Show was awarded to Margan Wines for its 2019 Fordwich Hill Shiraz, which was awarded four trophies, also winning the Hector Tulloch Memorial Trophy for Best Shiraz, James Busby Memorial Trophy for Best Mature Three-Year Old and Older Shiraz and the Len Evans Trophy for Best Single Vineyard Red Wine.
The Petrie-Drinan Trophy for Best White Wine of the Show was awarded to Tyrrell's for its 2013 Vat 1 Semillon, which also won the McGuigan Family Trophy for Best Two-Year-Old and older Semillon and the Tyrrell Family Trophy for Best Museum White Wine.
This year saw the introduction of a new trophy to celebrate the smaller, new and emerging wine brands in the Hunter Valley. The antique wine show trophy, which was purchased at auction, details an award presented at the 1870 Hunter River Horticultural & Agricultural Association wine show, which was awarded to Messrs JF & J Doyle, Kaloudah, for the best 12 bottles of wine, not more than 3 years old, grown in the valley of the Hunter.
This piece of Hunter Valley history was presented as the Kaloudah Trophy for Best Wine from a Small Producer to Tinklers Wines for its 2019 Reserve Semillon.
The John Lewis Newcastle Herald Trophy for Best Museum Red Wine saw De Iuliis Wines take the trophy for their 2014 Limited Release Shiraz. John Lewis was also recognised for his 'Outstanding Contribution to the Hunter Valley Wine Industry'.
John's unexpected transformation from a rugby-playing journalist into a renowned wine writer began in 1976 when he introduced a column named Trencherman covering food and wine in the Newcastle Sun newspaper. Lewis' interest in wine stemmed from a creme de menthe hangover, which led to his preference for white wine. He now evaluates roughly 500 wines yearly for his columns in the Newcastle Herald, receiving about 31 dozen wine samples weekly. Despite not intending to become a wine writer, he has formed strong connections with Hunter Valley winemakers who were today proud to recognise John for his outstanding contribution.
Also awarded on the day by the Hunter Valley Wine & Tourism Association were two industry scholarships. The 2023 Tyrrell Family Advanced Viticulture Scholarship was awarded to Lacey Agate, Assistant Vineyard Manager at Agnew Wines and the 2023 Alasdair Sutherland Scholarship to Hayden Tinkler, Vintage Winemaker at Brokenwood Wines. These scholarships have emerged as a catalyst for fostering growth within the Hunter Valley. "These initiatives not only support individuals' aspirations but also inject fresh perspectives and innovative ideas into our viticulture and winemaking practices." said Jennie Curran, CEO of the Hunter Valley Wine & Tourism Association.
