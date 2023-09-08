Broke Village Fair
McNamara Park
Head to Broke's McNamara Park this Sunday September 10 for the annual Broke Village Fair and Vintage Car display. More than 5,000 people are expected to make the day trip to enjoy good old fashion friendliness and warmth amongst the gum trees. The Broke Fair & Vintage Car Display has an action packed lineup of entertainment, displays, market stalls, food & wine to keep the punters entertained.
Thrashville
Lower Belford
Thrashville is back on September 8 and 9, bigger and heavier than ever. Progressive rock three-piece COG headlines the Hunter Valley festival and will be joined by Mammal, Civic, Shady Nasty, Crocodylus, Downgirl, Wildheart, Dane Blacklock & The Preatures Daughter, Fifth Dawn, Bloody Hell, Dust, Fungas, Where's Jimmy, Private Wives, Boudicca, Telurian and Doris. Visit dashville.com.au/thrashville.
Donate blood
Gowrie Street
The Lifeblood Mobile Donor Centre will roll into Singleton this week. It will be set up at Gowrie Street Mall from 9.30am to 6.30pm on Thursday and Friday September 7 and 8. Pre-book your spot at lifeblood.com.au, on the app or by calling 13 14 95.
Singleton Show
Singleton Showground
Roll up, roll up - the Singleton Show is just around the corner. On from Friday, September 22 to Sunday, September 24 at Singleton Showground, there will be lots to see including pavilion displays, horse sports, campdrafting, live music, a reptile display, working dog trials, post splitting, beef cattle and fireworks on the Saturday.
Beginners mahjong
Singleton Library
Head to Singleton Library on Saturday mornings from 10am to 12pm for a fun morning of social mahjong games. The community-led group welcomes all ages to come along.
Edible garden trail
Multiple locations
Slow Food Singleton will be holding their second Edible Garden Trail on Sunday, September 10 with visitors able to visit 11 district gardens and learn from the hosts all about what works, what inspired them to create their gardens and challenges they have faced including droughts and floods. Tickets are $10, book at trybooking.com/CKGVG. You will be able to make your own itinerary for the day.
Social gardening
Bathurst Street
Visit Singleton Community Garden, 46 Bathurst Street on Sunday morning from 9am to 1pm for social gardening. It is free for members, and membership is $20 for the financial year which includes insurance coverage.
