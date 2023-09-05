Brisbane event raises $25,000 for bus crash victims

A Brisbane-based gym owner who grew up in Singleton has enlisted the help of 48 generous businesses from across the Sunshine State and Hunter Valley to pull together a trivia night, silent auction, and major raffle to raise almost $25,000 for families impacted by the devasting bus crash that occurred on 11 June 2023.
Brodie Kisi said knew she needed to do something meaningful to help when she learned of the bus crash tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured a further 25 when the bus, travelling to Singleton, crashed as it entered the Hunter Expressway in Greta after leaving a wedding reception.
"Despite living so far away now, our hearts broke when we heard about the bus crash, as it occurred near our hometown, and my two sisters and I had grown up with many members of the families who had lost loved ones," Brodie said.
Brodie organised the fundraiser through her Kedron gym, Rival House, which she co-owns and runs with fellow trainer, Trent Williamson, who suggested a trivia night would be a great way to pull their community of members together.
The event was held at Brisbane's Eatons Hill Hotel on Saturday 2 September with almost 200 people in attendance, including Martin Scott, who lost his brother, Andrew, and sister-in-law, Lynan, in the bus crash.
Martin spoke to attendees about how hard the past few months had been on the families. He thanked Rival House for their support and thanked all the community members and friends who have rallied behind those who were left behind.
"It was amazing to hear Martin speak as it really hit home to everyone in the room the huge loss that occurred, but also the difference community support can make. I don't think there was a dry eye in the room," Brodie said.
"We were completely blown away by the generosity everyone showed, either by buying a table, donating or purchasing raffle tickets," Brodie said.
"A Brisbane Broncos jersey and a race day was auctioned off on the night, and we had raffle bundles including vouchers for hair salons, beauty therapists, restaurants, golf ranges and luxury escapes as well as gifts from fragrance companies, an artist from Yamba, Pepper Tree Wines from the Hunter Valley, candles from New England Company and many more.
"People are just so amazing during tough times. The team at Cross Builders, one of our sponsors, was talking about the trivia night at one of their construction sites, and a concreter on the job toldmthem not to charge him for the work and to instead put his invoice towards a donation," Brodie said.
"That's just one example of the kindness we have seen.
"I know we can't take the pain away for the families who have lost loved ones, but hopefully some financial help, as well as the knowledge that people across the country are supporting them, will ease their heartache just a little bit," she said.
