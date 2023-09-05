The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Brisbane gym owner raises almost $25,000 for bus crash victims' families.

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated September 6 2023 - 8:11am, first published September 5 2023 - 7:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brisbane event raises $25,000 for bus crash victims
Brisbane event raises $25,000 for bus crash victims

A Brisbane-based gym owner who grew up in Singleton has enlisted the help of 48 generous businesses from across the Sunshine State and Hunter Valley to pull together a trivia night, silent auction, and major raffle to raise almost $25,000 for families impacted by the devasting bus crash that occurred on 11 June 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.