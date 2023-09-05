Local sporting clubs in Singleton are being encouraged to score under round one of Council's Sports Grants program.
In 2023/2024, a total of $171,642 is available in the Sports Grant fund with $85,821 available in round one. Applications are now open and close on Friday 15 September 2023.
Damian Morris, Council's Manager Infrastructure Services said the program was designed to assist sports clubs to purchase small items of equipment, make minor repairs to buildings or grounds, hold events, or complete strategic planning works or prepare for grant applications for larger projects.
Previous successful projects include concept designs for AFL Clubhouse upgrades, strategic plan for Maison Dieu Mountain Bike Track, new mowers and information technology upgrades for Singleton Rugby League, PA upgrades for Singleton Netball Association, lighting upgrades for Howe Park Tennis Club and technology upgrades and uniforms for Hybrid Martial Arts at Singleton PCYC.
"Sport and recreation are vital components of a vibrant, connected and healthy community, and organised sport in particular is also an important social opportunity," Mr Morris said.
"Council recognises the value for sport and recreation in supporting the wellbeing of our community in a range of ways, and this grant program goes a long way in recognising the contribution our local sporting clubs make in developing and maintaining programs and facilities in the Singleton community.
"This grant provides an avenue for sports clubs to highlight needs or gaps in facilities for their particular sport, and to work with Council to address those.
"$85,821 is a significant amount and I encourage all local sports clubs to consider making an application for a share of funding under this round."
For more information on the grant fund, including funding parameters, eligible projects and to download an application form, visit https://www.singleton.nsw.gov.au/sportsgrants
