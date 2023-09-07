Singleton will soon gain a new purpose built childcare centre to be built on Rawcliffe Street.
Singleton Council has approved a development application from Maas Group Holdings for the construction of a new childcare centre - which will see Little Treasures Preschool and Early Learning open a 122- place childcare centre on the site.
The purpose-built facility will accommodate children between 0 and 5 years. This childcare facility comes at a time of shortages in many regional and rural ares for such services.
Two other centres are currently being developed in Singleton one in the former library building in John Street and another on the corner of George and Macquarie.streets.
"This is an exciting milestone for the project. The DA approval means we are a step closer to delivering the centre which will plug a critical gap in the availability of local childcare services."; said Michael Noonan, Director of Property Development at Maas.
Little Treasures Preschool and Childcare are a family-owned business currently operating a successful centre in Greta and are keen about expanding their presence to a second location in Singleton.
The Singleton facility will be equipped with resources to support children's development, including nature-based play, animal learning encounters, STEM House and secondary language acquisition program.
Lauren Marvig, CEO at Little Treasures Preschool and Early Learning, said, "We are thrilled the centre has been approved and we are a step closer to delivering the centre. We know there is a need for further early childhood education in Singleton and we look forward to filling this gap once the building is complete."
"The childcare sector presents an attractive asset class for us, especially as regional areas face increasing challenges in meeting service shortages. Maas is committed to working with operators to actively seek additional opportunities to address the rising demand for quality childcare services", said Mr Noonan.
Construction of the centre, is expected to commence in November 2023 with completion expected by mid-2024.
