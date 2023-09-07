The Singleton Argus
Two Trains for Singleton secure permanent Newcastle services

Updated September 7 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:15pm
People power wins push for extra Singleton train services

A CAMPAIGN of more than a decade is claiming victory after the state government made extra trains between Newcastle and Singleton permanent.

