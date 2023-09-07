People power wins push for extra Singleton train services

A CAMPAIGN of more than a decade is claiming victory after the state government made extra trains between Newcastle and Singleton permanent.
Singleton mayor Sue Moore thanked the state government on Thursday after the permanent addition of services. Both the council and community group Two More Trains for Singleton had advocated for the change, which underwent a three-year trial. Two daily return services operate on the route seven days a week.
"This is a great achievement for the community, and a campaign that council has whole-heartedly supported, particularly as part of the Singleton Advocacy Agenda over the past five years, and we are incredibly grateful to the NSW government for listening to us and taking our feedback on board," Cr Moore said.
"I'm extremely excited that these new passenger services will remain in operation permanently, and more importantly to see the people of Singleton and all the way down the line putting them to good use so we can leverage even more services.
"It's critical that the level of service in Singleton is further enhanced for the future prosperity of the Singleton area and while these permanent extra services are a step in the right direction, it's not unrealistic to expect the same service level as other locations on the Hunter line such as Maitland."
Two More Trains for Singleton's Martin Falding said gaps in the timetable was being addressed.
He encouraged the community to use train services to ensure they continued, and to support the provision of more frequent services to meet future demand.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.